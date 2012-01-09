White Stripes to Release Two New Outtakes This Month

As part of Third Man Records' "From the Vault" series, a new 7-inch single will be released later this month featuring two never-before-heard outtakes from the White Stripes.

The 7-inch vinyl, simply titled Outtakes, will include early demos of "'Let's Build A Home" and "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground."

Former White Stripes frontman and Third Man Records owner Jack White recently announced he would be working with singer Tom Jones for another 7-inch single to be released by the label later this year.