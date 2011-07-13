White Stripes Streaming Covers of Otis Redding, Love

Two previously unreleased White Stripes cover songs are now streaming online. Both songs, Otis Redding's soul classic "I've Been Loving You Too Long" and Love's "Signed D.C.," can be streamed below.

The latest Vault package from Jack White's Third Man Records contained a White Stripes 7" single that include the two covers. Both tracks were recorded in 1997, before the band released their first single.

As previously reported, Jack White's latest collaboration involves White playing guitar and drums for Detroit-based rapper Black Milk, who will release a single on White's Third Man Records later this summer.