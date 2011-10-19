The Who Announce "5:15" Video Contest

As we've already reported, The Who will be releasing Quadrophenia: The Director’s Cut, a deluxe version of their classic 1973 album, Quadrophenia, in mid-November.

To commemorate the album's release -- and pay homage to 1960s mod culture -- Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are launching a "5:15" video contest, inviting filmmakers and animators to submit a music video for "5:15" that "does for the track what the Quadrophenia film did for the album."

Townshend and Daltrey say the video should "reflect the 1960s mod culture and show inspiration from the musical and visionary journey portrayed in that era. The winning video will be produced as the official video for '5.15'."

The winner will receive $2,000 and will work with Universal Music Group's marketing team to finalize the video, which will be featured and promoted on thewho.com and the band's social media channels. Videos must be submitted by November 10. Voting takes place November 11-18, and winners are announced November 22.

Head here for more info about the contest.

The winner will also receive:

- a Fender guitar signed by Townshend

- Quadrophenia: The Director's Cut

One runner-up (as selected by Townshend) will receive:

- Quadrophenia: The Director's Cut

- $250

People's Choice

The three highest voted artists will each receive:

- Quadrophenia: The Director's Cut

- $250