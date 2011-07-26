The Who to Perform 'Quadrophenia' in 2012

Thanks to Guitar Aficionado for the following report:

"Who guitarist Pete Townshend has posted on his blog that rumors of his hearing loss have been greatly exaggerated and that the Who plan to perform their epic 1973 concept album Quadrophenia on tour next year.

As only registered members of the Who’s Fan Club have access to the blog, we’re posting the contents here.

My hearing is actually better than ever because after a feedback scare at the O2 Indigo in December 2008 I am taking good care of it. I have computer systems in my studio that have helped me do my engineering work on the forthcoming Quadrophenia release..."

