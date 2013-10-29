The Who to Quit Touring After 50th-Anniversary Trek in 2015

After one last tour in 2015, the Who will call it quits — at least in terms of touring.

So said Pete Townshend in a recent interview with London's Evening Standard newspaper.

"For the 50th anniversary, we’ll tour the world. It’ll be the last big one for us," Townshend said. "There are still plenty of places we’ve not played. It would be good to go to eastern Europe and places that haven’t heard us play all the old hits."

"People don't want new stuff," Roger Daltrey told Rolling Stone. "The fans might want that, but most people that want to come to a show want to hear what they grew up with. Let's not kid ourselves. We will always sell more tickets if we play the hits. That's a fact. The economics of the road, obviously, demand that you sell a lot of tickets."

The venerable rockers, whose first album, My Generation, was released in 1965, have sold more than 100million records and have and continued touring despite the deaths of drummer Keith Moon and bassist John Entwistle. Daltrey is 69; Townshend is 68.

A source close to the band said the pair will work on solo projects.

A deluxe box set version of Tommy, the band's 1969 album, is due out November 12.