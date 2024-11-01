“The store said, ‘We can’t get an amp before your gig.’ This gentleman walked up behind me and said, ‘You can use mine.’ It was John Entwistle”: Martyn LeNoble was once in desperate need of bass gear – and The Who’s low-end legend came to his rescue

When he first moved to the US, LeNoble was unable to ship has trusty Trace Elliott over with him. When a local bass store couldn't provide a replacement in time, Entwistle stepped in…

Martyn Lenoble of Porno for Pyros performs at Woodstock 94, Saugerties, New York, August 13, 1994 – and John Entwistle performing with The Who in St Louis, Missouri on August 11, 1989
(Image credit: Steve Eichner / Ebet Roberts/Redferns via Getty)

In the late 1980s, bass guitar player Martyn LeNoble moved from the Netherlands to Los Angeles, where he spent time cutting his teeth playing for the likes of Thelonius Monster before eventually co-founding Porno for Pyros.

The move presented some insurmountable logistical problems concerning his bass gear, and when he arrived in the US he found himself without a bass amp. That proved to be a problem, since the gigs were coming thick and fast – and the bass shop LeNoble sought out couldn't supply him one in time.

