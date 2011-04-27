The Who’s Roger Daltrey Announces UK Summer 'Tommy' Tour

Singer will perform the rock opera this summer
Roger Daltrey of The Who will take Tommy on tour in the United Kingdom this summer, reports NME.com. The singer performed the 1969 rock opera at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 24 for the Teenager Cancer Trust. The new tour kicks off and ends in July.
Daltrey will be joined by Simon Townshend, the younger brother of his The Who's Pete Townshend.
"I will be there in spirit," Pete Townshend told NME.com. "And Roger has my complete and most loving support."
Tommy UK tour dates so far:
- July 3: Alchester Ragley Hall
- July 4: Gateshead Sage
- July 6: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium
- July 7: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
- July 9: Nottingham Royal Centre
- July 10: Newport Centre
- July 12: Bristol Colston Hall
- July 13: Southend Cliffs Pavillion
- July 15: Guildford Guilfest
- July 16: Hampshire Broadlands
- July 17: Harrogate Ripley House
- July 19: Hull City Hall
- July 21: London Indigo O2
- July 22: Norwich Blicking Hall
- July 24: Exeter Powderham Castle
Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, April 29.