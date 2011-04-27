The Who’s Roger Daltrey Announces UK Summer 'Tommy' Tour

Singer will perform the rock opera this summer

Roger Daltrey of The Who will take Tommy on tour in the United Kingdom this summer, reports NME.com. The singer performed the 1969 rock opera at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 24 for the Teenager Cancer Trust. The new tour kicks off and ends in July.

Daltrey will be joined by Simon Townshend, the younger brother of his The Who's Pete Townshend.

"I will be there in spirit," Pete Townshend told NME.com. "And Roger has my complete and most loving support."

Tommy UK tour dates so far:

July 3: Alchester Ragley Hall

July 4: Gateshead Sage

July 6: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

July 7: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

July 9: Nottingham Royal Centre

July 10: Newport Centre

July 12: Bristol Colston Hall

July 13: Southend Cliffs Pavillion

July 15: Guildford Guilfest

July 16: Hampshire Broadlands

July 17: Harrogate Ripley House

July 19: Hull City Hall

July 21: London Indigo O2

July 22: Norwich Blicking Hall

July 24: Exeter Powderham Castle

Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, April 29.