“My intention when I buy them is to use them... You’ve got David Gilmour’s Black Strat. Are you gonna take it down to the local pub and jam?” Slash on why he won’t spend money on famous guitars

By
published

And whether we can expect a Slash guitar auction anytime soon…

Slash performs with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators at OVO Arena Wembley on April 05, 2024 in London, England
(Image credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

2024 is proving to be a peak year for guitar auctions. However, there's one famous guitarist who’s not so keen on collectible guitars. Slash has recently given his thoughts on why he won't spend money on famous guitars, and whether he's up for auctioning his own.

In an interview on Z92 Omaha, Slash refers to the 2019 David Gilmour guitar auction, which included Gilmour's iconic Black Strat, and Mark Knopfler's record-setting auction, and says, “When people do auctions like that, you know, I mean, I love guitars and I will work out some money. But I'm not going to fork that kind of money for guitar.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others.