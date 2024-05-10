“A fantastic replica of this extraordinary guitar. Same dot neck, Bigsby tremolo, and finish. You have to check it out”: Gibson has announced a signature Slash ES-335 – and it includes tickets to an exclusive gig

By
published

The Custom Shop Collector’s Edition Slash 1963 comes with some significant case candy

Slash holding his Gibson Custom Shop Slash 1963 Collector's Edition ES-335 guitar
(Image credit: Gibson)

The Gibson Custom Shop has announced a new Collector’s Edition replica of Slash’s 1963 Gibson ES-335, which will be limited to 50 models and include a pair of tickets to an exclusive show at Gibson’s Nashville HQ.

Slash fans might recall that when the Guns N’ Roses man debuted the first track from his new blues album Orgy of the Damned – a cover of Howlin’ Wolf classic Killing Floor – he did so wielding a stunning vintage ES-335, equipped with a Bigsby, rather than his trademark Les Paul.

Image 1 of 2
Gibson Custom Shop Slash 1963 Collector's Edition ES-335 front
(Image credit: Gibson)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.