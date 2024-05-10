“A fantastic replica of this extraordinary guitar. Same dot neck, Bigsby tremolo, and finish. You have to check it out”: Gibson has announced a signature Slash ES-335 – and it includes tickets to an exclusive gig

The Gibson Custom Shop has announced a new Collector’s Edition replica of Slash’s 1963 Gibson ES-335, which will be limited to 50 models and include a pair of tickets to an exclusive show at Gibson’s Nashville HQ.

Slash fans might recall that when the Guns N’ Roses man debuted the first track from his new blues album Orgy of the Damned – a cover of Howlin’ Wolf classic Killing Floor – he did so wielding a stunning vintage ES-335, equipped with a Bigsby, rather than his trademark Les Paul.

That model appeared elsewhere on the record, too, and, in a savvy collaboration between the Gibson Custom Shop and Slash’s label Gibson Records, the firm has announced an exhausting replica of that very same dot-neck semi-hollow to coincide with the album’s arrival (due May 17).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

“I used a beautiful and killer-sounding 1963 ES-335 Gibson for more than a few songs on Orgy of the Damned,” says Slash.

“Gibson has now built a fantastic replica of this extraordinary guitar. Same dot neck, Bigsby tremolo, and finish. You have to check it out.”

The build features a tailor-made pair of unpotted Custombucker humbuckers (with Alnico II magnets), a Bigsby B7 vibrato and has been light-aged by the Murphy Lab – in keeping with the remarkably clean condition of Slash’s original.

(Image credit: Gibson)

It will also come with a Lifton hard case (with yellow plush interior), a ‘Custom Made’ plaque and a host of case candy, including a signed copy of the Orgy of the Damned album, a signed copy of Gibson’s Slash: The Collection book (documenting his guitar haul) and the usual Certificate of Authenticity.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition, buying one of the 50 Collector’s Edition Slash 1963 ES-335s, also entitles you to a pair of tickets to a Slash show at the Gibson Garage Nashville, alongside a Q&A hosted by Gibson’s Mark Agnesi. The show will take place on June 30.

(Image credit: Gibson)

All of that comes with a price tag of $14,999, which unsurprisingly places it towards the top end of Gibson’s price scale, but is considerably lower than the likes of some of its flagship Collector’s Edition replicas, most notably the $50,000 Gibson Custom Shop Kirk Hammett Greeny 1959 Les Paul Standard.

It remains to be seen if the Slash ES-335 will be rolled out among the firm’s lower tiers, as a Gibson USA model, or an Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop build, in the manner of the Greeny Les Paul, or Dave Grohl’s signature DG-335.

For more information on the Gibson Custom Shop Slash 1963 Collector’s Edition ES-335, head to Gibson.