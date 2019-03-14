whyBIAS: Watch Havok Guitarist Reece Scruggs Discuss His Positive Grid BIAS MINI

In this clip, Havok shredder Reece Scruggs discusses his rig of choice, the Positive Grid BIAS MINI. Weighing just over five pounds and ready to deliver with a built-in 300-watt power amp, the BIAS MINI is one of the most versatile and travel-ready heads on the market. Take a look above to see it in action and click here to find out more.

Colorado thrash powerhouse Havok have been pummeling audiences since 2004, with four studio albums under their belts. The band is known for their crushing live shows, where their complex arrangements are executed with mind-blowing technical precision. With BIAS MINI, Scruggs has all the tools he needs to deliver relentless tone, night after night.

Not only is it small enough to fit in a backpack or gig bag, BIAS MINI also includes a boatload of amazing-sounding classic and boutique tube amplifiers; from buttery vintage tones to full-on modern shred. It comes fully loaded with a whole spectrum of presets, and is ready to play right out of the box. But for guitarists who want the ability to customize their sound down to the component level, BIAS MINI includes Positive Grid's BIAS AMP 2 Pro software (a $199 value), allowing guitarists to recreate the sound and feel of nearly any amplifier on the planet.

"What really knocks it out of the park for me, is having a rhythm tone that's really punchy," Scruggs comments. "I've been able to come up with some really searing, ripping lead tones."

Scruggs is the latest artist to be featured in Positive Grid's #whyBIAS campaign, where the company shines a spotlight on some of the players taking their music-making tools to the next level. Last month they featured The Used guitarist Joey Bradford, as well as All That Remains bassist Aaron Patrick.

