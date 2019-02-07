whyBIAS: Watch The Used Guitarist Joey Bradford Discuss His Positive Grid BIAS MINI

In this clip, The Used guitarist Joey Bradford discusses his go-to rig, the Positive Grid BIAS MINI. Weighing just over 5 pounds and ready to deliver with a built-in 300-watt power amp, the BIAS MINI is one of the most versatile and travel-ready heads on the market. Take a look above to see it in action and visit positivegrid.com/whybias to find out more.

The Used have amassed legions of loyal fans over their near two-decade career, along with seven acclaimed studio albums and tours around the globe. Bradford's dynamic guitar style demands an amp that can not only deliver an array of amazing tones, but is also easy to travel with. It's safe to say he's found that in the Positive Grid BIAS MINI.

Not only is it small enough to fit in a backpack or gig bag, BIAS MINI also includes a boatload of amazing-sounding classic and boutique tube amplifiers; from buttery vintage tones to full-on modern shred. It comes fully loaded with a whole spectrum of presets, and is ready to play right out of the box. But for guitarists who want the ability to customize their sound down to the component level, BIAS MINI includes Positive Grid's BIAS AMP 2 Pro software (a $199 value), allowing guitarists to recreate the sound and feel of nearly any amplifier on the planet.

"Having the high gain like that and such good response and clarity — from a convenient unit — is unreal," Bradford says. "I'm gonna be playing this one for a long time."

Bradford is the first artist to be featured in Positive Grid's #whyBIAS campaign, where the company shines a spotlight on some of the players taking their music-making tools to the next level. Visit positivegrid.com/whybias to follow along. You can also post a video or photo of your Positive Grid gear to social media with the hashtag #whyBIAS, tagging @positivegrid, for a chance to be re-shared.

To find out more, head over to positivegrid.com.