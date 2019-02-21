whyBIAS: Watch All That Remains Bassist Aaron Patrick Discuss His Positive Grid BIAS Rack

In this video, bass powerhouse Aaron Patrick of All That Remains discusses his live rig, including the Positive Grid BIAS Rack. Ideal for guitarists or bassists and delivering 600 watts of power, BIAS Rack includes a boatload of amazing-sounding classic and boutique tube amplifiers in a compact, easy-to-tweak form. Take a look above to see it in action and visit positivegrid.com/whybias to find out more.

With nine albums released since their inception in 1998, All That Remains continue to be one of the most respected acts in all of modern metal. Known for their brutally intense riffs and song structures, holding down the low end in this band is no small feat, but Patrick has all the tools he needs and more with BIAS Rack.

From thundering bass tones, to buttery vintage cleans and full-on modern shred for electric guitarists, BIAS Rack comes loaded with a whole spectrum of presets, and is ready to plug-and-play right out of the box. But for guitarists who want the ability to customize their sound down to the component level, BIAS Rack includes Positive Grid's acclaimed BIAS AMP 2 Pro software (a $199 value), allowing guitarists to recreate the sound and feel of nearly any amplifier on the planet.

"It's really portable and sounds amazing," Patrick says. "You have endless possibilities for the sound you're looking for."

Patrick is the second artist to be featured in Positive Grid's #whyBIAS campaign, where the company shines a spotlight on some of the players taking their music-making tools to the next level. Earlier this month, they featured The Used guitarist Joey Bradford. Visit positivegrid.com/whybias to follow along and check out the company's gear lineup. If you're already a Positive Grid player, you can also post a video or photo of your Positive Grid gear to social media with the hashtag #whyBIAS, tagging @positivegrid, for a chance to be re-shared.

All That Remains are currently on tour supporting their new album, Victim of the New Disease. Check out dates at allthatremainsonline.com.

For more on Positive Grid, head over to positivegrid.com.