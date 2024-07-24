“Let the healing begin”: Guitar virtuoso Jimmy Herring's cancer diagnosis leads Widespread Panic to cancel upcoming dates

Southern rock band Widespread Panic have announced that lead guitarist and jazz/rock virtuoso Jimmy Herring has been diagnosed with Stage 1 tonsil cancer. As a result, they have canceled their upcoming shows in Asheville, North Carolina, which were slated for July 25-27.

“Dear Friends, The Widespread Panic Family is sad to report that our Brother, Jimmy Herring, has been diagnosed with stage 1 tonsil cancer. He will begin treatment immediately and is expected to make a full recovery. That part we’re happy to report," posted the band on social media.

“The Band will not be playing the upcoming Asheville dates. We will have a clearer picture of our future concert schedule in the next few days. We thank everyone for their concern and Blessings as Jimmy and his Family go through this healing process. Let the Healing begin.” The band also mentioned that ticket holders will automatically receive a refund.

Herring joined the band as an official member in 2006, following the death of guitarist Mike Houser. He has been playing guitar for close to 40 years, working with the likes of The Allman Brothers Band, The Dead and the Derek Trucks Band, as well as appearing on over 20 records and releasing two albums under his own name.

In a 2011 interview with Guitar World, Herring discussed how touring with Widespread Panic differed from his previous experiences with other acts.

“With Widespread Panic, I had known these guys for 20 years before they called about playing, so it helped that they were they were my friends and that I didn’t feel the same kind of pressure as with The Allman Brothers or The Dead.

“Each of these bands has a different language that they speak, and it’s helpful if you take a little time to listen to the music beforehand so you’re not trying to learn the music the first time you’re hearing it.”

Until recently, Herring was busy touring with Widespread Panic. Following their North Carolina concerts, the band was scheduled to perform in Boston, Massachusetts in late August, Las Vegas, Nevada in late September, and then in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Savannah, Georgia later in the year. No announcements have been made regarding these concerts.