“Let the healing begin”: Guitar virtuoso Jimmy Herring's cancer diagnosis leads Widespread Panic to cancel upcoming dates

The band reports that Herring will begin treatment immediately and is expected to make a full recovery

Jimmy Herring (L) and JoJo Hermann of Widespread Panic perform during 2019 Sweetwater 420 Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on April 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Southern rock band Widespread Panic have announced that lead guitarist and jazz/rock virtuoso Jimmy Herring has been diagnosed with Stage 1 tonsil cancer. As a result, they have canceled their upcoming shows in Asheville, North Carolina, which were slated for July 25-27.

“Dear Friends, The Widespread Panic Family is sad to report that our Brother, Jimmy Herring, has been diagnosed with stage 1 tonsil cancer. He will begin treatment immediately and is expected to make a full recovery. That part we’re happy to report," posted the band on social media.

