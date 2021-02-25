Will David Coverdale and Jimmy Page reunite for new music?

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any new music from Jimmy Page. But it’s possible when we finally do, we may have David Coverdale to thank for it.

The Whitesnake front man collaborated with the Zep electric guitar legend for 1993’s Coverdale/Page, and now it appears that Coverdale is hoping to pull out some unheard material – and possibly even some new music – for the record’s impending 30th anniversary.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Coverdale was asked about a reissue of Coverdale/Page, to which he replied:

“I finally reached a very positive agreement with my former record company regarding missing assets,” said Coverdale. “And I got the rights to the Coverdale/Page album. So, of course, my first phone call was to Jimmy, and I said, ‘We've got it. We've got it back, and we can do with it what we want.’ I literally just texted Jimmy two days ago, and I said, ‘Jimmy, I'm so sorry I haven't been in touch.’

“But we’re resuming contact starting next week to discuss. I've got a couple of ideas. I want to see if we can write courtesy of FaceTime or Zoom. I've got a couple of ideas which I think would be good for if indeed we can get back into the studio and plan for a very big, luxurious, complete box set for the 30th anniversary in 2023.”

As for what we might hear in addition to the original album, Coverdale continued:

"We've got four unreleased tracks, which just need to be mixed. But since we reconnected, I've been messing around, writing at home. And I have two ideas which could make really fun tracks – just to throw at him and 'see what you can do with this.' The way we did it before – we wrote really very potent music together.”

Despite his hopeful plans, Coverdale also cautioned that the idea of the two getting together in a studio would likely not happen any time soon.

"At this moment in time, at his country estate, I don't think he has a studio," he said of Page. "And he certainly doesn't want to drive into London. He and I are target ages for this dreadful virus.

“So I completely support him in that scenario, because there isn't any rush. Nothing is gonna be going on this year. Even if we have the opportunity of recording, I can record stuff over here, send him the drive for him to do his part, and we can mix it through the technology now, which is something you couldn't do before.

“But I have a studio at home, and Jimmy doesn't. So I'm hoping we can get some new bits and pieces and ideas and put that into play next year when it will be safer to get around.”