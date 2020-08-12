Trending

Witness Jon Gomm's mind-bending, tuning peg-twisting acoustic technique in new single Cocoon

The fingerstyle master also hints at a new signature acoustic model

Fingerstyle virtuoso Jon Gomm has released the video for his new single, Cocoon, which puts his ridiculously advanced acoustic guitar technique, highlighted by some expert tuning-peg twisting, on full display.

You can check out the incredible performance, which also includes plenty of tapped notes and chords and percussive knocks on the guitar body, above.

The track is taken from Gomm’s upcoming album, The Faintest Idea, due October 16 on Kscope Records, and the clip was filmed by the Samsara Collective at Niamos Radical Arts Theatre in Manchester, England.

Gomm, a longtime Lowden Guitars signature artist, also recently hinted at a signature model with a new company, which can be glimpsed in the video above. (Do our eyes deceive us, or is that Ibanez written on the headstock?)

In a recent Instagram post, he stated that “The reason is obviously nothing to do with the wonderful guitars. I've been given the chance elsewhere to help design a guitar for modern fingerstyle from scratch, and I couldn't resist such an exciting challenge.”

Some news. Ok. Deep breath. I'm sad to announce that I'm leaving the Lowden Guitars family. I have adored my beloved Lowdens as they've helped shape the sound of my music and accompanied me on global adventures, at times my only friend and confidant in a remote backstage area or hotel room, for 20 years. When Lowden offered me a signature model, even my ruinous self-doubt could not deny the feeling of respect and validation that gave me, and I can never thank them enough for that. Most of all, I'm grateful for the dear friendship of the Lowden family: Master George, Flo, David Ausdahl and Bryony, Daniel, Aaron, Johnny, Alastair Simpson and every other person and craftsperson who makes up this incredible company. The reason is obviously nothing to do with the wonderful guitars. I've been given the chance elsewhere to help design a guitar for modern fingerstyle from scratch, and I couldn't resist such an exciting challenge. Thanks for all the birthday messages this weekend. I can really feel that passage of time this year. For me, this is the end of a huge part of my life. Jg x Jon Gomm

A photo posted by @jongomm on Jul 14, 2020 at 12:33am PDT

Regarding his extended guitar technique, Gomm assured Guitar World a few years back that his approach is not a gimmick. “Every song has to have a meaning and connect with people emotionally,” he said. “And you can’t make that connection just by doing gymnastics.” 

He added that his favorite thing about playing in this style is that “there are no boundaries. I can think in any genre I want and try to put that into the music.”

Gomm’s new album, The Faintest Idea, is available for preorder now.

For more information and upcoming tour dates, head to Jon Gomm.