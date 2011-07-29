Wolf Debut New Music Video for "Skull Crusher"

Swedish heavy metal band Wolf have just posted a new music video for their song "Skull Crusher." The video can be seen below.

"Skull Crusher" comes from the band's latest album, Legions Of Bastards, which was released in April on Century Media Records.

On the video, Wolf vocalist/guitarist Niklas Stålvinds had this to say: ”We have never had so much fun making a video as we had on this one. Smashing a car into smithereens is something we always wanted to do without cleaning up after us or get in trouble with the police. It was the best exercise/therapy you could ever wish for. I felt like I was 10 kilos lighter in both body and spirit afterwards. We had to work hard to demolish it good. A Volvo is made in Sweden and hard to tear apart - just like this heavy metal band. This one is for all the skull-crushing metal heads out there. We salute you!”