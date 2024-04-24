“Eddie’s death rocked his son’s world, but Wolfgang solidified his music career with a sound all of his own while continuing to honor his father’s legacy”: New Behind The Music episode puts Wolfgang Van Halen's story front and center

The new season of the long-running music docuseries Behind The Music kicks off this May with an episode featuring Wolfgang Van Halen. The episode promises to peel back the layers of Van Halen's complex story, which is “wrought with trauma, perseverance, and immense talent.”

VH1's Behind the Music was a ’90s staple, as it humanized and gave music fans insight into their favorite artists' backstories. While the original series wrapped up in 2014, it was rebooted in 2021, with the new version of the show airing on Paramount+.

“Born to guitar god Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, Wolfgang instantly became bound to music,” says the official episode description.

“As he developed his own sound, Wolfgang turned to his solo project, Mammoth WVH, before tragedy struck. Eddie’s death rocked his son’s world, but Wolfgang solidified his music career with a sound all of his own while continuing to honor his father’s legacy.”

The new season will also include episodes on Bell Biv DeVoe and Trace Adkins, and remastered episodes featuring The Notorious B.I.G., Sinead O’Connor, 50 Cent, Bobby Brown, Milli Vanilli and Ice-T.

In a recent People interview, Wolfgang Van Halen spoke about how important it is for him to honor his dad onstage: “The reason I do what I do is because of my dad. So if I didn't or at least think about him throughout the process, I'd be doing a disservice to my existence.

“So I think it's very important to establish that to thank my dad every night, every time I'm on stage. Just to thank my father and to know that he's always there with me every night.”

To watch Behind the Music with Wolfgang Van Halen, sign up to Paramount+.