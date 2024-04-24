“Eddie’s death rocked his son’s world, but Wolfgang solidified his music career with a sound all of his own while continuing to honor his father’s legacy”: New Behind The Music episode puts Wolfgang Van Halen's story front and center

By Janelle Borg
published

The long-running music docuseries kicks off its new season with WVH's life story

Wolfgang Van Halen playing guitar and singing on stage
(Image credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images)

The new season of the long-running music docuseries Behind The Music kicks off this May with an episode featuring Wolfgang Van Halen. The episode promises to peel back the layers of Van Halen's complex story, which is “wrought with trauma, perseverance, and immense talent.”

VH1's Behind the Music was a ’90s staple, as it humanized and gave music fans insight into their favorite artists' backstories. While the original series wrapped up in 2014, it was rebooted in 2021, with the new version of the show airing on Paramount+

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.