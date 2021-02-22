Wolfgang Van Halen recalls the time a bug “the size of a phone” landed on his father’s pedalboard

Wolfgang Van Halen recently appeared on HardDrive Radio's Ask Anything Chat, and among the many questions thrown his way was to name the “strangest or most unusual thing” that has happened to him onstage.

His response?

"There was a guy in San Jose who was flipping me off the whole time in the crowd,” he said. “And throughout the show, I had this battle of my emotions on how to handle it. And by the end I was like, 'I could probably throw him out. That's a proper response to that, right?' So yeah, I did. And it was good that there wasn't a guy flipping me off anymore.”

Wolf also recalled another incident, ‘I think it was in Kansas City, in 2015, on the Van Halen tour,” he said.

“There was a ginormous bug, like, huge – like, the size of my phone – that landed on my dad's pedalboard. But it had been on the stage, like, making its way throughout the whole show, but by the time it got to my dad's solo, it landed right there and he stopped playing the solo. He was like, 'There's a big-ass effin' bug on my pedal board!’”

Gives a whole new meaning to The Full Bug, no?

Van Halen’s band, Mammoth WVH, will release their self-titled debut album on June 11.

Recently, he issued the second track from the record, You’re to Blame, which follows the November 2020 release of the Eddie Van Halen tribute song, Distance.