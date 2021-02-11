Wolfgang Van Halen drops hard-riffing new Mammoth WVH single You're to Blame, reveals debut album artwork and release date

After much anticipation from the guitar community, the release date and artwork for Wolfgang Van Halen's debut album as Mammoth WVH have finally been revealed.

We've heard Distance – Wolfgang's emotional tribute to his late father and guitar icon Eddie Van Halen – as well as a so-far unnamed guitar solo, but June 11 will bring the album in full.

What's more, you can take a listen to the band's new single You're to Blame now, which features a wealth of chunky riffs and a gnarly solo filled with huge bends and slick legato runs.

While Wolfgang Van Halen handled all vocal and instrumental duties on the album itself, he'll be joined by guitarists Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock during the band's debut stage performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight (February 11).

The band are also scheduled to appear with a live performance on NBC News' TODAY on the morning of February 19.

(Image credit: Mammoth WVH)

Wolfgang and co have also partnered with Twitter, commemorating the album's launch with a hashtag emoji from their logo. Users who use the hashtags #MammothWVH, #WolfgangVanHalen, #WolfVanHalen or #WVH will see the band's oval logo appear next to the tag. The integration will run until the end of March.

Mammoth WVH is now available to preorder via EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group in a range of formats, including exclusive color vinyl, autographed CD and more.

For more information, head to Mammoth WVH's online store.