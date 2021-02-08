Wolfgang Van Halen teases new Mammoth WVH guitar solo, announces full debut album tracklisting

After sharing the hard-hitting riff of You're to Blame from his upcoming debut Mammoth WVH album, Wolfgang Van Halen has treated us to yet another tidbit from the full-length, teasing a new guitar solo.

The 20-second video – posted to Mammoth WVH's YouTube channel – features a section of straight-talking, classic rock-inspired shred, and finally reveals the names of the album's 14 tracks.

Distance – Mammoth WVH's debut single and Wolfgang's tribute to his late father and guitar icon Eddie Van Halen – will close the album.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

Mr. Ed Horribly Right Epiphany Don’t Back Down Resolve You’ll Be the One Mammoth Circles The Big Picture Think It Over You’re to Blame Feel Stone Distance

Mammoth WVH is set to make its live debut February 11, in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wolfgang – who assumed all instrumental and vocal duties on the album itself – will be joined by guitarist Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garett Whitlock.

The band is scheduled to put on its first full live show October 10 at Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival 2021.

Wolfgang has made it clear, however, that he has no intention of revisiting classic Van Halen songs with Mammoth WVH in a live setting. “I refuse to tread the same ground as my dad,” he said in an interview with SiriusXM's Trunk Nation last year. “I need to forge my own path.”