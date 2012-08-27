World Party’s Karl Wallinger Announces Brief Acoustic Tour

World Party’s Karl Wallinger has announced a run of six acoustic shows this fall in advance of World Party's nationwide tour next spring.

Wallinger’s upcoming shows will feature John Turnbull on guitar and David Duffy on violin and mandolin.

Wallinger suffered an aneurism in 2001 that left him unable to speak or walk and in rehab for five years. NPR’s Weekend All Things Considered spoke to Wallinger about his recovery this past spring. You can check it out here.

World Party recently released Arkeology, a five-disc collection that's now in its third printing.

Karl Wallinger tour dates

8/30 - The Cubby Bear - Chicago, IL

9/2 - Third and Lindsley - Nashville, TN

9/6 – Altar Bar - Pittsburgh, PA

9/15 – LarkFest - Albany, NY

9/16 - Tin Angel - Philadelphia, PA

9/17 – City Winery – New York, NY

For more information, visit worldparty.net