Long Island's The World We Knew have just debuted a new music video for their song "The Endless." If that's not exciting enough, the video features former WWE/ECW/TNA wrestler Tommy Dreamer. The only let down is that he leaves his Kendo stick at home.

For an added laugh, check out this photo the band posted to their Facebook page featuring Dreamer strangling vocalist Frank Fanelli.

"The Endless" comes from the band's latest album, Death Dealer.