X Add More Shows To X-35 Tour And Will Play Fun, Fun, Fun Fest On November 2

Legendary punksters, X, who have been touring for the past three months and played with artists such as Ray Manzarek and Pearl Jam, have added holiday shows to their X-35: 35th Anniversary Tour. The holiday shows will hit sixteen dates in fourteen cities, including Dallas, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and L.A.

X will also be appearing in Austin for the “Fun, Fun, Fun Fest” on November 2 and they will also play one show in Dallas before their holiday run commences.

The Holiday run begins on November 30th and runs thru December 7th. The band will be hitting the East Coast for the first annual “Guitar Slingers Ball”, where the band will be sharing the stage with the Reverend Horton Heat, and a special guest, Austin rock duo Not in the Face.

For the rest of the tour, X will be joined by The Father Figures and Scorpion vs. Tarantula, which begins on December 15th in Phoenix before closing out the year on December 28 & 29 with two shows at Slims in San Francisco.

The X consists of their original line-up: John Doe, Exene Cervenka, Billy Zoom, and D.J. Bonebrake. For more information visit xtheband.com

X-35 Tour Itinerary:

November 2 Fun, Fun, Fun Fest Austin, TX

November 3 Granada Theater Dallas, TX

Tour w/Reverend Horton Heat & Not In The Face

November 30 Irving Plaza New York, NY

December 1 Irving Plaza New York, NY

December 2 Paradise Boston, MA

December 4 9:30 Club Washington, DC

December 5 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD

December 6 Theatre of the Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

December 7 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Tour w/The Father Figures and Scorpion vs. Tarantula

December 15 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ

December 21 The Fonda Hollywood, CA

December 22 The Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA

December 26 Crystal Palace Bakersfield, CA

December 27 Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA

December 28 Slims San Francisco, CA

December 29 Slims San Francisco, CA