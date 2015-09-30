The Yardbirds Announce Fall 2015 North American Tour

After postponing a brief North American tour earlier this year, the Yardbirds are pleased to announce their 2015 fall tour.

The tour will kick off October 30 in Norfolk, Connecticut, and end in late November in Northampton, Massachusetts.

The current lineup of the band features founding member Jim McCarty (drums), guitarist Johnny A (Peter Wolf, Bobby Whitlock), bassist Kenny Aaronson (Bob Dylan, Billy Idol), singer/harpist/percussionist Myke Scavone (Ram Jam & Doughboys) and guitarist/singer John Idan on bass.

Due to scheduling conflicts, guitarist Earl Slick will not be a part of this tour, as previously announced.

The Yardbirds boasted three of the most influential guitarists of all time—Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page. Co-founded by McCarty with singer Keith Relf, rhythm guitarist Chris Dreja, bassist Paul Samwell-Smith and lead guitarist Top Topham, the band unleashed a string of hits, including “For Your Love,” “Over Under Sideways Down” and “Heart Full of Soul.”

2015 Tour Dates:

Friday, October 30 Norfolk, CT Infinity Hall

Saturday, October 31 Bethlehem, PA Musicfest Café

Sunday, November 1 Newton, NJ Newton Theatre

Monday, November 2 New York, NY B.B. King’s

Friday, November 6 Phoenix, AZ Harrah’s AK Chin

Saturday, November 7 Lake Tahoe, NV Harrah’s

Tuesday, November 10 Laughlin, NV Harrah’s

Thursday, November 12 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coachhouse

Friday, November 13 Hermosa Beach, CA Saint Rock

Sunday, November 15 Agoura Hills, CA Canyon Club

Wednesday, November 18 N. Bestheda, MD AMP

Thursday, November 19 Hopewell, VA Beacon Theatre

Friday, November 20 Beverly, MA Larcom Theatre

Saturday, November 21 Plymouth, NH Flying Monkey

Sunday, November 22 Northampton, MA Iron Horse

Photo: Trevor Heath