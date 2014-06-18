Yes Preview New Song, "The Game" —Listen

Progressive rock legends Yes have released a preview of a new song, "The Game," which you can check out below.

The song is from the band's upcoming album (their 21st), Heaven & Earth, which will be released July 22 via Frontiers Records.

For Heaven & Earth, Yes teamed up with Roy Thomas Baker (Queen, the Cars, Guns N’ Roses, Foreigner, Smashing Pumpkins, Alice Cooper), who handled the production, and Billy Sherwood (Toto, Paul Rodgers, Air Supply), who mixed the album. Also on board is Roger Dean, who once again brings his masterful artistic creativity to the album’s cover art and packaging.

Tracklisting for Heaven & Earth:

01. Believe Again

02. The Game

03. Step Beyond

04. To Ascend

05. In A World Of Our Own

06. Light Of The Ages

07. It Was All We Knew

08. Subway Walls

To coincide with the release the Heaven & Earth, Yes — Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes and new singer Jon Davison — announced they’ll launch a 35-date summer tour. As the tour's highlight, they'll perform their 1971 album, Fragile, for the first-time ever, followed by 1972's Close to the Edge and other well-known tunes.

You can see their current tour dates below the YouTube player.