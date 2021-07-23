Yes share first new music in seven years with new single, The Ice Bridge

UK prog giants Yes have debuted a new single, The Ice Bridge, taken from their forthcoming record, The Quest – due October 1.

The track is our first taste of what's to come with The Quest and is the legendary prog rock outfit's first new material in seven years, since the release of 2014's Heaven & Earth.

The band’s line-up (now consisting of Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Alan White and Billy Sherwood) recorded The Quest in two camps, split across the Atlantic. Howe, Downes and Davison recorded in the UK, while White and Sherwood took care of rhythm duties in LA.

The song is said to be an exploration of the dangers of climate change and would seem to be timely, given the spate of recent climate-linked disasters in the US and Europe.

“The Ice Bridge opens the album in the dark and moody key of C minor, aided by the orchestra,” says Steve Howe. “The rolling bass part kicks things into gear as the vocals and guitars start a winding journey through the various structures till the breakdown happens, where ice breaking is heard.”

(Image credit: Yes)

While we’ll have to wait until October to hear the full record, Howe has also been busy pulling together a new collection in his Homebrew series, ready for release at the end of the month.

Homebrew 7 collects 21 previously unreleased tracks from the late '70s through to 2016, and is out July 30.

Meanwhile, fans can pre-order The Quest in CD, LP and digital formats.