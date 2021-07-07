A new Yes album, The Quest, is set to arrive this October

Progressive rock legends Yes have announced a new album, The Quest.

Set for an October 1 release via InsideOut/Sony, the new LP was produced by the band's longtime guitarist, Steve Howe. It's the group's first album of new material since 2014's Heaven & Earth, and their first to not feature co-founding bassist Chris Squire, who died in 2015.

The album features the band's current lineup of Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, vocalist Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood, with some additional percussion from Jay Schellen.

"It is simply an honor for me to have the opportunity to bring together the band members in the development of a well-refined set of songs that capture the band’s true potential,” Howe said in a statement.

"Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020. We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners.”

The Quest features 11 songs in total – 8 on the main album with 3 extra tracks on a bonus CD – and will be available physically on vinyl and 5.1 Blu-ray and CD deluxe editions.

Pre-order for The Quest begins on July 23. You can check out the album's track list below.

Yes – The Quest:

CD1:

01. The Ice Bridge

02. Dare To Know

03. Minus The Man

04. Leave Well Alone

05. The Western Edge

06. Future Memories

07. Music To My Ears

08. A Living Island

CD2:

01. Sister Sleeping Soul

02. Mystery Tour

03. Damaged World