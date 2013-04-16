Yngwie Malmsteen Announces Spellbound Tour Dates

Yngwie Malmsteen has announced his Spellbound tour, which kicks off April 24 in Cleveland.

While most of the tour's 28 dates take place in the US, he also ventures into Canada, Puerto Rico, Dubai and the Czech Republic, where he'll play the Masters of Rock Festival.

Check out all the dates — plus a new promo video made just for the occasion — below.

The tour is in support of Spellbound, Malmsteen's latest album, which was released in December 2012 on his own label, Rising Force Records. Malmsteen played all of the instruments on the album.

Yngwie Malmsteen on Tour