Yngwie Malmsteen Announces Spellbound Tour Dates

Yngwie Malmsteen has announced his Spellbound tour, which kicks off April 24 in Cleveland.
While most of the tour's 28 dates take place in the US, he also ventures into Canada, Puerto Rico, Dubai and the Czech Republic, where he'll play the Masters of Rock Festival.
Check out all the dates — plus a new promo video made just for the occasion — below.
The tour is in support of Spellbound, Malmsteen's latest album, which was released in December 2012 on his own label, Rising Force Records. Malmsteen played all of the instruments on the album.
Yngwie Malmsteen on Tour
- 4/24 Cleveland, OhioHouse of Blues
- 4/25 Detroit, MISt. Andrews Hall
- 4/26 Toronto, CanadaPhoenix Theatre
- 4/27 Hartford, ConnecticutWebster Theatre
- 4/28 Munhall, PennsylvaniaCarnegie Music Hall
- 4/29 Boston, MAThe Wilbur Theatre
- 4/30 New York City, New YorkIrving Plaza
- 5/3 Memphis, TennesseeBeale Street Festival
- 5/4 Chicago , IllinoisHouse of Blues
- 5/5 St Charles, IllinoisArcada Theatre
- 5/7 Denver, ColoradoSummit Music Hall
- 5/9 Anaheim, CaliforniaHouse of Blues
- 5/10 West Hollywood, CaliforniaHouse of Blues
- 5/11 Fresno, CaliforniaTower Theatre
- 5/12 Ventura, CaliforniaMajestic Ventura Theater
- 5/13 San Francisco, CaliforniaThe Regency Ballroom
- 5/14 San Diego, CaliforniaHouse of Blues
- 5/16 Dallas, TexasGranada Theater
- 5/17 San Antonio, TexasBackstage Live-Out Doors
- 5/18 Outdoors Houston Guitar FestivalHouston - Headliner for Guitar Fest
- 5/21 Sauget, ILPops
- 5/23 New Orleans, LAHouse of Blues
- 5/24 Orlando, FloridaPlaza Theatre
- 5/25 Miami, FloridaGrand Central
- 5/26 Tampa, Florida Orpheum Theatre
- 6/2 San Juan, PRCentro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré
- 6/7 Dubai CityDubai Rock Festival
- 7/13 Vizovice, Czech RepublicMasters of Rock Festival