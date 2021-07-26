Yngwie Malmsteen is the latest guitarist to get in on the NFT phenomenon with the Parabellum NFT Collection

Swedish virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen has announced he will release an “extremely limited” set of NFTs alongside his new record, Parabellum.

In total, Malmsteen is offering 10 items via the NFT platform OpenSea. Titled the Parabellum NFT Collection, each release is paired with a parallel vinyl double-album, offered in an array of finishes.

Winning an auction for one of the NFTs unlocks the corresponding copy of the limited edition vinyl record (dispatched to your home), alongside high resolution audio of the album.

The sale features a total of five splatter-finish and five red vinyl options. It is now live on OpenSea and ends August 7, 2021.

Malmsteen is not the only guitarist to get in on the NFT game lately. Muse's Matt Bellamy recently offered up an NFT he recorded using Jeff Buckley’s Grace Telecaster, while Joe Bonamassa is selling an NFT granting the winner all the rights of a brand new track and the gear he used to make it (including his 'Holy Grail' ’59 Gibson Les Paul).

Malmsteen released his new album Parabellum on July 23, 2021. Check out the track Relentless Fury.