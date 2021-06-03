Yngwie Malmsteen unleashes Relentless Fury with second Parabellum single

Yngwie Malmsteen has previously unleashed the fury, but today the Swedish speed demon unleashes Relentless Fury as he unveils the second single to be taken from forthcoming studio effort, Parabellum.

Malmsteen describes the track as “a good example of how you can take a simple groove and melody and take it to a whole new world with different harmonies, instrumentation, and voices”.

And take it to a whole new, Malmsteen-y world he does. The ceaseless palm-muted chug of the track’s main riff is elevated by a harmonized lynchpin lick, and by four minutes in, Malmsteen is more than delivering on the track’s premise. Blistering scale runs? Check. Wild bends? Sure. Pin-point alternate picking? More than you can handle.

The track follows first single Wolves at the Door, which was released last month to coincide with the announcement of Parabellum.

Regarding the new record, Malmsteen said, “I always try to push myself on every album I do, and attempt things which are more extreme than previously. But what has helped this time is that I wasn't able to go on the road because of the pandemic. It meant I could take much longer in the studio, both to write and record.

“Because I am usually always on tour, which is great, I haven't had the luxury of spending a lot of time working on new music for more than 20 years. But I suddenly had no pressure at all on that front. And I feel the album has benefited enormously as a result.”

Parabellum is out on July 23 via Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group and available to preorder now.