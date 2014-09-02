Yngwie Malmsteen Performs "Far Beyond the Sun" from New Live DVD — Video

Later this month, Yngwie Malmsteen will release a new live album — Spellbound Live in Tampa — and a new live DVD — Spellbound Live in Orlando.

The two releases represent back-to-back Malmsteen shows.

"That's a perfect example of how when I play, it's always different," Malmsteen told CitizensVoice.com. "Because one's from Tampa and one's from Orlando, and it's completely different."

Below, you can check out (what seems to be) a just-posted (August 25) seven-minute teaser of the new DVD. It features performances of "Far Beyond the Sun" and "The Star Spangled Banner."

The CD and DVD, both of which are named after Malmsteen's latest studio album, 2012's Spellbound, will be released September 17. Stay tuned for more details.