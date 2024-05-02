“That was the one and only thing I found with Strats that I don’t like. I think they’re awful”: Yngwie Malmsteen reveals the one spec of certain Stratocasters he's not a fan of

By Janelle Borg
( Guitarist )
Contributions from
Andrew Daly
 published

While this feature might not work for him, Malmsteen admits other players make it “sound great”

Yngwie Malmsteen live on stage at O2 Forum Kentish Town on August 2, 2017 in London
(Image credit: Rob Ball/Getty Images)

Yngwie Malmsteen may have a signature Fender Stratocaster and be synonymous with his 'Duck' guitar. However, in a new interview with Guitarist, he reveals that he's not a huge fan of Strat pickups.

“When I was seven or eight years old, I bought a ‘Strat’, but it wasn’t a Fender; it was a bogus copy. But it was exact, you know?” he says.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from