Yungblud responds to a fan who accuses him of miming his guitar playing: “You are a bully who wants a little ounce of attention”

By

The British singer-songwriter has promised to provide his raw guitar track from the show if the fan requires further clarification

Yungblud
(Image credit: Harry Herd/Redferns)

UK singer-songwriter Yungblud has taken to Twitter to respond to accusations that he was miming playing his guitar during a recent performance.

The accusations arose when a Twitter user shared a TikTok video in which the artist appeared to remove his guitar before completing a solo, claiming: “[The] guitar's not even plugged in for fuck's sake." 

In his response, the Doncaster-based artist posted a thread of tweets to clarify (in comprehensive terms) why he felt the statement was incorrect. 

Telling fans, “This is the first and last time i will ever explain myself so listen up," Yungblud explained the concept of a wireless pack and the fact that he was playing the rhythm – not the solo part of the song.

Yungblud then added that if the user required further clarification, he would share his guitar track from the show, which was captured by his sound man. 

It's unusual for the UK musician, AKA Dominic Richard Harrison, to issue such a clarification in the face of trolling. However, this particular issue seems to have struck a chord with an artist who is known for having a no-filter relationship with his fanbase. 

Earlier this year Yungblud told Guitar World's sister title, Australian Guitar: “I have three things I ask myself before I put a song out: Is it telling the truth? Could anybody else sing it? And do I f***ing mean it? And if I answer those three questions correctly, I’ll put it out.”

Yungblud is scheduled to appear at 97X Next Big Thing in Tampa, FL across December 3 and 4. He will then return to the US early next year for the North American stint of his Life On Mars tour, which runs from January 26 to March 19, 2022. Head to Yungblud's official site for more information.

