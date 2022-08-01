Rise Against guitarist Zach Blair launches podcast dedicated to guitar anti-heroes

Rise Against guitarist Zach Blair has launched a podcast documenting guitar music’s less celebrated players. Dubbed Anti-Heroes, the series will reportedly explore the careers and playing evolutions of a number of alternative guitar icons.

The first two episodes feature Buzz Osborne of the Melvins and Stephen Egerton, guitarist with seminal punk bands, Descendents and All.

Blair is in a good position to explore the topic. He’s played in Rise Against since 2007 and has played stages from DIY punk venues to festival headline slots.

He also has an insider’s appreciation for the more unusual wings of those genres, having served a three-year stint as Flattus Maximus in sci-fi metal gods GWAR during the early-00s. For a former demonic rocker, Blair’s surprisingly chatty, too.

Despite the M.O. of his podcast, Blair told Guitar World last year that it was a more traditional guitar icon that first sparked his love of the instrument.

“[I watched the Woodstock documentary and] Pete Townshend was wearing the white jumpsuit,” said Blair. “He had the SG Special… I was just gobsmacked. He looked like a superhero! He’s jumping, then he breaks the guitar. I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

The first two episodes are live now. Head to the Antiheroes podcast site (opens in new tab) to find links to the audio and platforms of your choice.

Meanwhile, back in Blair’s day job, you’ll find him touring the US with Rise Against throughout August, in support of their recent EP Nowhere Generation II. Head to Rise Against (opens in new tab) for tickets and information.