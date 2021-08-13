Zakk Wylde details “genius” plan to reunite Black Sabbath's original lineup

Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde has revealed his “genius” plan to reunite Black Sabbath with its original lineup.

In a new interview with Classic Rock, the guitarist claims – perhaps not entirely seriously – that “contractually, the original Black Sabbath can never tour again”. However, as he explains, he's developed a way of getting around such ‘contractual obligations’.

“We have this long-term plan for Zakk Sabbath,” Wylde says. “Firstly we get Ozz involved, and call it Zakk Sabbath Featuring Ozzy. Then Geezer [Butler] comes in, and it's Zakk Sabbath Featuring Ozzy and Geezer. Thirdly, we get Tony [Iommi] in, and have Zakk Sabbath Featuring Ozzy, Geezer and Tony Iommi.

“Finally, Bill comes on board and you have Zakk Sabbath Featuring The Original Members of Black Sabbath! Nobody can claim it's breaking any contract, because this is Zakk Sabbath not Black Sabbath. That way, if those guys run short of money, here's a clever way they can play together again live. Genius, right?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Wylde says that he's “not at all” disappointed that he didn't appear on Ozzy Osbourne's latest album, Ordinary Man, saying that he thinks Ozzy and Andrew Watt did a “great job”.

“I'm not on the new one either,” he says. “Again it's Ozz and Andrew. I understand why I'm not in the studio. Ozz once said to me that he didn't want to be the lead singer in Black Label Society: ‘You have your own thing now, so go to it.’”

“I don't have to be involved in everything Ozz does. I'll always be there for him and Sharon. If they call now and ask me to go over to feed their dogs for three days... I'm there.”

Wylde also says he expects to be in Ozzy's touring band in 2022, stating: “Ozz is getting himself back healthy, and then we'll be back out on the road.”

Zakk Wylde has performed as Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist on and off for decades, commencing his tenure in 1987. He appeared on five of Ozzy's studio albums: No Rest for the Wicked (1988), No More Tears (1991), Ozzmosis (1995), Down to Earth (2001) and Black Rain (2007).