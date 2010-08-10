Zakk Wylde Announces Special In-Store Appearances

Legendary guitarist and Black Label Society mainman Zakk Wylde has just announced three in-store appearances across the U.S. in August. Wylde will be signing copies of Black Label Society's new album, Order of the Black, as well as Guitar World and Revolver magazine covers.

Order of the Black, Black Label Society's new studio album in four years, which features the single "Parade of the Dead," will be released on August 10th in North America via E1 Music. Zakk Wylde will grace the covers of the October issue of Guitar World and the September/October issue of Revolver, both on stands in August.

Zakk Wylde's in-store dates and locations are as follows:

Monday, August 16th

12:30-2:30PM

Borders

150 North State Street, Chicago, IL, 60601

Friday, August 20

11:30AM-1:30PM

Hudson News

Grand Central Terminal, New York, NY, 10017

Thursday, August 26th

5:30-7:30PM

Borders

1501 Fourth Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101

In the two decades since Ozzy Osbourne hired him away from his job at a New Jersey gas station, Zakk Wylde has established himself as a guitar icon known and revered the world over. Wylde has won nearly every guitar award imaginable, graced countless magazine covers and is a major influence to a new battalion of rock guitarists. Writing and recording with Osbourne led to multi-platinum success, inspiring him to create the now iconic Black Label Society in 1998. In the decade plus since, BLS has turned the notion of what a rock band should be upside down by inspiring legions of fans (known as Berserkers) all over the world to follow the mantra: Strength, Determination, Merciless, Forever (SDMF for short). Wylde and his Berserkers have established a heavy metal institution true to the vision of uncompromising, unfiltered and unrestrained rock n’ roll. To date, Black Label Society has sold more than 3.5 million albums worldwide and continues to be a massive presence on the worldwide touring and merchandising circuits. For more information, please visit: www.blacklabelsociety.com or www.zakkwylde.com.