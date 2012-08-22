Zakk Wylde Set to Host Sports Talk Show on SiriusXM

Earlier today, SiriusXM satellite radio announced that Black Label Society frontman and guitar hero Zakk Wylde will be hosting a weekly talk show centered on sports.

Zakk will be joined by Ken Thomson for Wylde on Sports, which is set to debut September 4 on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. The show will air weekly through mid-October on Tuesday nights, 9 to 11 p.m. EST.

"I'm excited to join my brother-in-law Ken Thomson every Tuesday night on SiriusXM to recap all of the awesome NFL action, and to find out what in the Wylde world of sports is going on," said Wylde. "We'll be hosting an amazing cast of characters from the worlds of sports, music, movies, television and your local bowling alley as we get Wylde On Sports! Yay! Go Team!"

For more info, head here.