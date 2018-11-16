Zeppelin Design Labs Releases MIDI Mod for Quaverato Harmonic Trem Pedal

Zeppelin Design Labs of Chicago have released a MIDI mod for their Quaverato Harmonic Tremolo guitar pedal. You can watch a demo video above.

The simple modification adds full MIDI functionality to the already feature-rich Quaverato. The mod consists of a small PCB and a pair of adaptor cables. Installation is easy:

• Drill one hole in the pedal chassis

• Install the PCB

• Flash new software to the pedal control chip

• Connect to a MIDI controller

Zeppelin has simultaneously released its new ZDL Updater, a free PC app that makes it extremely easy to obtain and install the new control software. The Quaverato is available from Reverb, Etsy, Amazon or direct from Zeppelin Design Labs.

Users can mod their existing Quaverato trem pedal for $19 (DIY Kit) or $29 (Ready-to-Install). Or, guitarists can purchase a new pedal with full MIDI capability for $108 (DIY Kit) or $238 (Ready-to-Play).

Zeppelin Design Labs in Chicago is the maker of the Percolator 2W Tube Amp, Macchiato Mini Synth, Altura MIDI Theremin, and other unique musical devices. All products are available as DIY kits or ready-to-play.

To find out more about the Quaverato Harmonic Trem Pedal, click here.