ZZ Top Complete Work on New Album

Everyone's favorite bearded Texans have just wrapped up work on their latest album. ZZ Top's as-yet-untitled album is currently being mixed for a fall 2011 release.

Billy Gibbons recently told Mojo magazine that the album "sounds and feels like Tres Hombres, with a few elements of the Eliminator period thrown in. A pretty wide range, from basic blues to slightly more fancy stuff."

The sessions for ZZ Top's new album were executive-produced by Rick Rubin. On Rubin, Gibbons said, “The thing about Rick is he pushes the artists to spend more time reaching down deeper than they normally would.”

ZZ Top recorded at the famous Shangri La Studios in Malibu with engineeer Dave Sardy . The trio then moved back to Texas, to Foam Box Recordings in Houston, with long-time engineer Joe Hardy. “It was the Sardy and Hardy party,” added Gibbons.

As previously reported, the band debuted a new song from the album, "Flying High," which was played en-route to the International Space Station on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft. You can hear the song below.