ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Covers Vintage Fleetwood Mac on New Tribute Album

Just Tell Me That You Want Me: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac will be released August 14 by Hear Music/Concord.

The album features new covers of 17 classic Fleetwood Mac songs, some of which even dip back into the Peter Green era, courtesy of Billy Gibbons & Co.'s rendition of "Oh Well," Fleetwood Mac's 1969 single. Besides the ZZ Top guitarist, Billy Gibbons & Co. features Blake Mills and Matt Sweeney.

You can listen to Gibbon's gritty cover of "Oh Well," courtesy of Rolling Stone, right here.

Other artists featured on the album include Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo with J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr., Best Coast, New Pornographers, Marianne Faithfull, Lykke Li, Karen Elson, Matt Sweeney and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Tame Impala, Craig Wedren with St. Vincent, The Kills and MGMT. Check out a complete tracklist below.

The album was produced by Randall Poster and Gelya Robb, the team behind 2011's Rave On Buddy Holly.

Tracklisting: