Browne Amplification Protein Dual Overdrive review

Browne Amplification – a guitar, amplification and guitar effects company that operates out of Kansas City, Missouri – was set up with the aim of making high-quality, durable and dependable guitar products for the working musician.
Its pedals are designed by David Brown, a long-time musician and guitar tech, with input from guitarist/producer Adam Sniegowski. There are currently two pedals available in the roster. The Protein Dual Overdrive is the result of years of development and road-testing with the aim of creating a dual overdrive that would sound great with any backline.
The Protein is based around modified versions of two well-respected drive pedal circuits: the ‘Blue’ side is based on a 1990’s Marshall Bluesbreaker but has a tweaked tone control and extra output, while the ‘Green’ side takes its cue from that Nashville session favourite the Nobels ODR-1.
That pedal typically sounds best at lower Gain knob positions, and this version is tweaked with less gain to give those usable settings over a wider sweep of the Gain knob. It also features a midrange tweak for more body but less woofiness. It certainly gives you all the low-gain, early breakup sounds you could wish for, and provides a very natural push to an amp.
The Blue side offers tasty amp-like drive that compresses nicely. Either side sounds great into a guitar amp, but both working together increases the tonal options, especially in building fat, gainier lead sounds. By default, the Green side feeds into the Blue, but you can use a loop switcher with each in a different loop.
Specs
- PRICE: $/£319
- ORIGIN: USA
- TYPE: Dual overdrive pedal
- FEATURES: True bypass, green and blue LEDs
- CONTROLS: (Blue side) Level, Gain, Tone, Bypass footswitch; (Green side) Level, Drive, Tone, Bypass footswitch
- CONNECTIONS: Standard input, standard output (TRS sockets are used to facilitate independent loop switcher connection for each side)
- POWER: 9V DC adaptor (not supplied)
- DIMENSIONS: 124 (w) x 97 (d) x 50mm (h)
- CONTACT: Browne Amplification