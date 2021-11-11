Trending

Browne Amplification Protein Dual Overdrive review

Two flavors of drive, innumerable musical possibilities...

Browne Protein Dual Overdrive
(Image: © Future / Phil Barker)

Two distinct sounds that can be used separately but complement each other when combined – a fine utility pedal indeed.

  • A hugely versatile drive pedal.
  • Stackable and plays well with your tube amp.

  • Not cheap.

Browne Amplification – a guitar, amplification and guitar effects company that operates out of Kansas City, Missouri – was set up with the aim of making high-quality, durable and dependable guitar products for the working musician. 

Its pedals are designed by David Brown, a long-time musician and guitar tech, with input from guitarist/producer Adam Sniegowski.  There are currently two pedals available in the roster. The Protein Dual Overdrive is the result of years of development and road-testing with the aim of creating a dual overdrive that would sound great with any backline. 

Browne Protein Dual Overdrive

(Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

The Protein is based around modified versions of two well-respected drive pedal circuits: the ‘Blue’ side is based on a 1990’s Marshall Bluesbreaker but has a tweaked tone control and extra output, while the ‘Green’ side takes its cue from that Nashville session favourite the Nobels ODR-1. 

That pedal typically sounds best at lower Gain knob positions, and this version is tweaked with less gain to give those usable settings over a wider sweep of the Gain knob. It also features a midrange tweak for more body but less woofiness. It certainly gives you all the low-gain, early breakup sounds you could wish for, and provides a very natural push to an amp. 

The Blue side offers tasty amp-like drive that compresses nicely. Either side sounds great into a guitar amp, but both working together increases the tonal options, especially in building fat, gainier lead sounds. By default, the Green side feeds into the Blue, but you can use a loop switcher with each in a different loop. 

Specs

  • PRICE: $/£319
  • ORIGIN: USA
  • TYPE: Dual overdrive pedal
  • FEATURES: True bypass, green and blue LEDs
  • CONTROLS: (Blue side) Level, Gain, Tone, Bypass footswitch; (Green side) Level, Drive, Tone, Bypass footswitch
  • CONNECTIONS: Standard input, standard output (TRS sockets are used to facilitate independent loop switcher connection for each side)
  • POWER: 9V DC adaptor (not supplied)
  • DIMENSIONS: 124 (w) x 97 (d) x 50mm (h)
  • CONTACT: Browne Amplification