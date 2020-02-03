IK Multimedia AmpliTube Brian May review

Brian May’s tones have been the stuff of legend since the 70s and now you can have them all at your fingertips in IK Multimedia’s new AmpliTube signature model pack.

Don’t have a Brian May signature guitar? No problem, thanks to the genius-like inclusion of IK’s ‘Red Special’ stompbox which simulates Brian’s guitar. First select whether your guitar is singlecoil or humbucking – then let AmpliTube do the rest. Each of the virtual ‘Tri-Sonic’ pickups has an on/off knob as well as a phase switch, giving you all of May’s own sonic permutations.

The next ingredient is IK’s treble booster based on the KAT Brian uses to add gain and tighten up the low end of his tone. A nifty 70s/80s/90s switch ensures your tone is era-correct. To add more magic we have two effect pedals, the ‘May Wah’ and ‘FOX Phaser’, and finally the ‘Star Gate’ noise gate which cleans everything up.

Amp-wise, IK’s suite contains the two main models Brian has used for his entire Queen career. We have a Vox AC30, which supplies Brian’s main rhythm and lead sounds and can be used in mono or in a three-speaker ‘wet dry wet’ stereo setup.

But the jewel in the crown is IK’s ‘Deacy’ amp – based on a six-inch radio speaker modified by John Deacon. Originally powered by a 9V battery, the tone changed depending how much charge was left. Amazingly, IK has included a ‘battery power’ control for authentic tonal tweaks in Good Company and Bijou.

This ultimate Brian May rig is user friendly and the presets cover all the iconic Queen tones. IK Multimedia has delivered the works!

AmpliTube's intuitive layout is a kinda magic that lets you access its three amp models, three cab sims and five stompbox models without any fuss. (Image credit: IK Multimedia)

At a glance