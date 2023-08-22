Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard review – if shredding is your business... then business is good

The most metal-focused of Mustaine's new models, the Vanguard isn't the most versatile of the bunch, but its razor-sharp tone and shredder-friendly playability make it a worthy V alternative.

While the Prophecy is undoubtedly the most sonically updated of Dave Mustaine’s new signature guitars, it still has more of a vintage aesthetic in line with the rounded edges of the original Flying Vs of the late ’50s. The Kramer Vanguard, on the other hand, is less retro and more futuristic thanks to its sharper contours and knifelike edges.

In that regard, it bears kinship with the Megadeth founder’s previous signatures through ESP and Dean – pointy metal machines that wouldn’t look out of place in an executioner’s hands.

Spec-wise, this signature is almost identical to the Epiphone Custom, with a pair of Thrash Factor humbuckers on an all-mahogany body and neck, as well as the ebony fingerboard and string-through tailpiece. The only discernible difference is the longer scale length that’s typical of most Strats and Superstrats, Kramer included.

At just over seven pounds, with the others sitting in the upper sixes, it’s also marginally heavier – though the differences are negligible. It’s another thing to be aware of if you’re the kind of player that needs to try before you buy.

There are also more options in terms of colour scheme, with finishes in Ebony and Silver Metallic, as well as a limited edition Rust In Peace model in Alien Tech Green.

Plugged into a high-gain amp, our review model sounds just as menacing as it looks, churning out the classic riffs and leads to Tornado of Souls with little need for tweaking.

The Vanguard is arguably the most visually striking of Mustaine's new signature Vs, though despite sharing the same pickups and neck-through design, it doesn’t quite keep up with his Epiphone Custom in terms of brightness, sustain and playability. But if shredding is your business… then business is good.

