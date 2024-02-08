“A very natural sound that works well with both clean and driven amps”: Mad Professor Silver Spring Reverb review

A compact reverb to put a spring in your step

By Trevor Curwen
( Guitarist )
published
Mad Professor Silver Spring Reverb
(Image: © Future / Neil Godwin)

Guitar World Verdict

There is good reason why Mad Professor's lineup of pedals remains an ever-popular pedalboard option, with the Silver Spring Reverb typical of its compact, practical, and easy to use format – not to mention the great sounds. If you don't have spring reverb on your amp, your ship has come in.

Pros

  • +

    Easy to use with a simple control surface.

  • +

    Great sound quality.

  • +

    Compact.

Cons

  • -

    Like others in the series, side-mounted connections might upset some people.

You can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing guitar products so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Sometimes in these days of reverb pedals with multiple programs or those designed to provide esoteric ambiences, all that some players really need is a simple box to put a sense of space into their sound, especially if using a guitar amp without any built-in spring reverb. 

The Silver Spring Reverb might just be that pedal, although don’t be confused by the ‘Spring’ in its title (you’d never get a real spring in a box of this size) because the reverb here is digital. 

Although it does a very strong interpretation of spring reverb, it can go beyond that. Mad Professor says that its bandwidth is “in between the dark warmth of an amplifier’s spring reverb and the pristine clarity of a studio reverb” – and we have no argument with that.

Mad Professor Silver Spring Reverb

(Image credit: Future / Neil Godwin)

The reverb is added to the dry sound by the Reverb knob and that dry sound remains resolutely analog throughout as the direct signal path goes straight through analog amplifiers with no filtering. 

This results in a very natural overall sound that works well with both clean and driven amps. A Time knob takes care of dialing in how large the perceived space is, while a Tone knob adjusts the treble content of the reverb trail to taste.

Specs

Mad Professor Silver Spring Reverb

(Image credit: Future / Neil Godwin)
  • PRICE: £199
  • ORIGIN: Finland
  • TYPE: Reverb pedal
  • FEATURES: True bypass,
  • CONTROLS: Time, Reverb, Tone, Bypass footswitch
  • CONNECTIONS: Standard input, standard output
  • POWER: 9V battery or 9V DC adaptor 80mA 
  • DIMENSIONS: 63 (w) x 111 (d) x 50 mm (h)
  • CONTACT: Mad Professor

Trevor Curwen
Trevor Curwen

Trevor Curwen has played guitar for several decades – he's also mimed it on the UK's Top of the Pops. Much of his working life, though, has been spent behind the mixing desk, during which time he has built up a solid collection of the guitars, amps and pedals needed to cover just about any studio session. He writes pedal reviews for Guitarist and has contributed to Total Guitar, MusicRadar and Future Music among others.