MXR M267 Octavio Fuzz review

Classic Octavio noises in standard MXR pedal form – you now have a choice if you opt for Dunlop.

This is not the only Octavio pedal in Jim Dunlop’s roster – there’s currently a mini-sized Jimi Hendrix Octavio fuzz with selectable octave – but it is the only one available as a standard two-knob MXR pedal without any artist connection.

And while there are no Hendrix graphics as seen in a previous same-sized MXR version, the lineage can be traced back to the vintage pedal used by Jimi to full effect on Purple Haze. This is silicon fuzz with a gritty edge and that upper octave harmonic bedded into it.

If you turn up the fuzz and try playing standard chords it can sound messy, but doublestops come out sounding really powerful and single-note playing can really take advantage of the singing quality of that upper harmonic overtone, especially in the upper reaches of the neck.

This is pretty much a pedal you can ‘play’ and there’s plenty there (sitar-like sounds, for example) that will reward experimentation with technique.

Specs

(Image credit: Future / Trevor Curwen)

TYPE: Octave fuzz pedal