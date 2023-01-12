Vintage V100 Reissued w/ Bigsby review

Not very original, but Vintage is not alone there.

Many players turn their noses up at cheapo lookalike electric guitars and, to be honest, we might be accused of that, too. Vintage’s long-running V100 rips off Gibson style in unashamed fashion, but in a hugely competitive and over-stocked market it shows no signs of being retired.

In 2022, for example, Vintage released not only this Bigsby-equipped, flame-topped version in a trio of colours but also the V100M – what we would call a ‘Deluxe’ – with rather fashionable mini-humbuckers and a threesome in the colour department.

Yet what the V100 lacks in originality is compensated by some really rather good-for-the-money craft. It’s certainly a long way from a boat anchor-weighted guitar-shaped object: it weighs in at 3.88kg (8.54lb) and appears to be fully solid, not weight relieved. A quick strum reveals not only a sample that’s been well set up but, more importantly, a lively, vibrant response. It’s a good start.

As with any inspired-by design, boutique or budget, the necessary changes to the outline can be surprisingly practical and stylish, and the way that upper shoulder slightly leans into the neck and flows into the more pointed treble horn, with its offset heel joint, is just that.

The headstock tip does always look a bit square to us, and the silk-screed Vintage logo isn’t quite as classy as it could be, but aside from some rather over-chunky straplocks, we’re struggling to find things we don’t like.

It’s quite a pushy voice overall and really very well aimed if classic to hard-rock playing is your staple

For example, the mahogany viewed in the neck pickup cavity looks like it’s a reasonable quality, and the tongue of the neck extends into the pickup rout, nearly to full width, too.

The top is clearly maple with that figured veneer on top – just as PRS, for example, make its SEs. The fingerboard is pretty clean, the frets feel wide and low (though could do with a little more polishing), and the neck is what we’d call a pretty full ‘C’, a good medium-sized handful.

Plugged in, we’re met with a reasonably vintage-like voice at the neck with clarity and presence, and a bridge pickup that’s pretty strong-sounding without being over-midrange-y. It’s quite a pushy voice overall and really very well aimed if classic to hard-rock playing is your staple.

A little more openness and clarity would take it down a more classic route, especially at the bridge, but along with its in-tune vibrato, this is a perfectly giggable single-cut that has plenty of modding potential, if that’s your thing. Still turning your nose up? Well, you won’t be after you’ve played one.

Specs

