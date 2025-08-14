With a colossal $530 off an American Ultra Luxe Telecaster, £320 off the American Performer Strat and so much more, Fender isn't holding back in this epic sale

Fender has just unveiled its stunning American Ultra Luxe Vintage collection, featuring a range of exceptional Stratocasters and Telecasters that are quickly being recognized as some of the finest in their illustrious catalog. The American Ultra line has long been a pinnacle of Fender’s electric guitar offerings, and with the recent introduction of the American Ultra II range, it's now even more impressive.

With Fender refreshing this series, it's no surprise that many older models are seeing significant discounts of up to 20% off! For a limited time, you can discover an incredible selection of guitars from the iconic Ultra Luxe, Ultra, and American Professional II ranges, alongside the innovative Acoustasonic series.

Whether you're searching for a classic Strat, a workhorse Tele, a versatile Jazzmaster, a smooth Jazz Bass, or even acoustic guitars and spare parts, there's something for everyone in this epic sale. You only have until the 24th of August to get involved, so don't miss your chance to snag these top-quality instruments at unbeatable prices.

Fender Sale: Up to 20% off

Revamp your current rig with unbeatable deals on Fender electric guitars, basses, and accessories. With models from the Ultra Luxe, Ultra, American Pro II, and Acoustasonic range included, don’t miss this chance to score the instruments you’ve been dreaming of at fantastic prices. Read more ▼

The First model we'd be checking out in this sale is the American Ultra Luxe Telecaster. This stunning guitar offers top-tier performance with a unique Augmented "D" neck profile for superb comfort. Its 10"-14" compound-radius fingerboard, stainless steel frets, and Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups deliver exceptional playability and that classic Tele spank without the annoying hum. Save a whopping $530 right now at Fender.

The American Professional II Jazzmaster combines over sixty years of innovation with modern player needs. It features a Deep "C" neck, V-Mod II pickups for enhanced clarity, and a versatile Panorama Tremolo system and we think it's a steal with a sizable $200 off.

The Limited Edition American Performer Timber Stratocaster, crafted in Corona, California, features Yosemite single-coil pickups for those iconic Strat tones. With a comfortable “Modern C” neck and 22 jumbo frets, it's designed for contemporary playability. Save a generous $320 off.

Of course, there is a lot more on offer. We invite you to visit Fender.com to explore their impressive selection and take advantage of the latest sales. Just remember, you only have until August 24.