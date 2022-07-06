Walrus Audio Slötvå review

Cinematic, other-worldly and endlessly inspiring, the Slötvå adds programmable presets to the awesome textured reverb sounds of the Slö, and is a must for adventurous tone-seekers

Walrus Audio Slötvå review
It's extremely creative, a lot of fun and it sounds spectacular.

    Superb sounds.

    Multiple onboard presets.

    Incredible, other-worldly reverbs.

    We'd like separate toggles for the algorithm and wave shapes.

    Price.

If you buy pedals for instant inspiration, Walrus Audio’s Slö Multi Texture Reverb pedal was a real treat: one of the most – and we know this word is overused, but it is appropriate here – cinematic effects pedals we’ve ever tried. 

And the Slötvå is the Slö with three programmable onboard presets. A welcome addition because this pedal has bags of potential, and you’ll likely never settle on just one sound.

You can run it as a subtle, aways-on hall reverb by dialing the mix back, but this is an expensive way to have that alone. Where the Slötvå excels is its huge, otherworldly reverb via three algorithms (Dark, Rise and Dream) with three modulation wave shapes you can apply to them (Sine, Warp and Sink).

In summary, the Dark algorithm adds a lower octave to the reverb trail and it’s well-named for the ominous atmospheres that it generates. The Rise algorithm adds an auto-swell, while Dream’s lush reverb allows you to use the Sustain switch creatively to latch on to the signal.

In the other two modes that switch works differently, adding a reverb trail behind your playing which enables you to jam with yourself. It becomes the pedal’s most addictive selling point for both solo playing and creating truly epic passages – often at once.

Detailed editing comes from the X control (its functions depend on the algorithm), a Depth control that can push the decay modulation into queasy places if you wish, with Decay and Filter shaping length and tone of reverb.

We’d have preferred separate toggles for the algorithm and wave shapes this time, rather than dual function via holding a switch, but for the extra £20 (street) over the Slö it makes the choice a no-brainer.

Specs

  • PRICE: $229 / £209 street
  • TYPE: Multi-texture reverb pedal with sustain switch
  • CONTROLS: Decay, Filter, Mix, X, Depth/Rate, Algorithm / Wave Shape selector
  • SOCKETS: 1x input, 1x output, power
  • BYPASS: DSP bypass with switchable trails
  • POWER: 9V power supply (100mA) 
  • CONTACT: Walrus Audio (opens in new tab)

