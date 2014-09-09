Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: Phil Keaggy’s Multifaceted Acoustic Fingerstyle Approaches

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the November 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Guitarist Phil Keaggy’s career spans more than four decades, includes 50-plus albums and exhibits acoustic and electric styles that range from new age to rock fusion.

His influences include classic rock heavyweights George Harrison and Jorma Kaukonen, jazz guitarists Pat Metheny and Allan Holdsworth, and progressive acoustic pioneer Michael Hedges.

Whether Keaggy is plucking his Olson, Taylor, Martin, McPherson or Charis acoustics, using multiple/partial capos simultaneously, jamming over looping textures (he was an early practitioner of using delay effects to loop and layer his guitar onstage) or generating violin-like textures and sustain using an E-Bow, he demonstrates a virtuoso approach. Amazingly, he does it all despite missing his right-hand middle finger, which he lost at age four in a water pump accident.