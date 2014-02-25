Trending

Guitar World: April 2014 Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the April 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

Thrash Course with Revocation's Dave Davidson: Comparing the Fundamental Minor Modes
Wild Stringdom with John Petrucci: Combining Triad Arpeggios to Form Polytonal Chordal Allusions
Rockin' The Country with Joe Don Rooney: Making My Guitar Speak on “Me and My Gang”
Metal For Life with Metal Mike: Variations on Metal-Style Power Chord Formations
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: How to Build Intensity When Soloing at a Slow Tempo
In Deep with Andy Aledort: Unlocking the Mysteries of Open G Tuning with Slide Guitar

Bonus Videos: Percussive Acoustic Guitar

Beat It: A Guide to the Inspired Techniques of Percussive Acoustic Guitar Playing with Mike Errico
Exclusive Video Lesson: "Bohemian Rhapsody" Tutorial by Daryl Kellie

Audio Lesson Files

Talkin’ Blues with Keith Wyatt: Adapting the Crafty Piano Riffs of Otis Spann to the Guitar
Hole Notes with Dale Turner: A Shot of Zac Brown’s High-Octane, Modern Folk-Country Guitar Madness

Gear Review Videos

Review: Electro-Harmonix Hot Tubes Overdrive, Nano Big Muff π and Soul Food Pedals
Review: Epiphone Limited Edition Custom Shop Matt Heafy Signature Les Paul Custom-7 Guitar
Review: Randall RD5H Amp Head and RD112-D Cabinet
Review: Seymour Duncan Dirty Deed Distortion Pedal