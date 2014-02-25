Guitar World: April 2014 Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the April 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Thrash Course with Revocation's Dave Davidson: Comparing the Fundamental Minor Modes

• Wild Stringdom with John Petrucci: Combining Triad Arpeggios to Form Polytonal Chordal Allusions

• Rockin' The Country with Joe Don Rooney: Making My Guitar Speak on “Me and My Gang”

• Metal For Life with Metal Mike: Variations on Metal-Style Power Chord Formations

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: How to Build Intensity When Soloing at a Slow Tempo

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: Unlocking the Mysteries of Open G Tuning with Slide Guitar

Bonus Videos: Percussive Acoustic Guitar

• Beat It: A Guide to the Inspired Techniques of Percussive Acoustic Guitar Playing with Mike Errico

• Exclusive Video Lesson: "Bohemian Rhapsody" Tutorial by Daryl Kellie

Audio Lesson Files

• Talkin’ Blues with Keith Wyatt: Adapting the Crafty Piano Riffs of Otis Spann to the Guitar

• Hole Notes with Dale Turner: A Shot of Zac Brown’s High-Octane, Modern Folk-Country Guitar Madness

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Electro-Harmonix Hot Tubes Overdrive, Nano Big Muff π and Soul Food Pedals

• Review: Epiphone Limited Edition Custom Shop Matt Heafy Signature Les Paul Custom-7 Guitar

• Review: Randall RD5H Amp Head and RD112-D Cabinet

• Review: Seymour Duncan Dirty Deed Distortion Pedal